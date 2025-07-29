“He’s strictly business” - Liam Harrison likes George Jarvis’ no-nonsense approach to world title fight

British striking legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison of England thinks very highly of his countryman, ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis, and his demeanor heading into this weekend’s world title fight.Jarvis is set to challenge reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and the Netherlands for the coveted gold, and Harrison believes Jarvis’ no-nonsense approach to fighting will ultimately serve him well in the upcoming fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison praised the British striker's headspace just days away from his first-ever world title opportunity in the world’s largest martial arts organization.‘Hitman’ said:&quot;He wants to go against the big names, so I like him. That's what we want to see. He's strictly business and doesn't shout his mouth off.&quot;Needless to say, Jarvis has the opportunity of a lifetime here. Just fresh off his first win on the global stage and main roster, ‘G-Unit’ is now faced with a world title shot.However, it’s coming up against one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship history.George Jarvis ready to take the throne from Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis will look to be the first man to defeat ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel in Muay Thai competition in ONE Championship and seize the coveted ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.The Brit takes on the Dutch-Surinamese icon in the main event at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to stream live in U.S. primetime on Friday, August 1, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can catch the event live and for free on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on this world title showdown.