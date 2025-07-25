"I'm not a kickboxer" - George Jarvis prefers combat in 'the art of eight limbs' above all

Rising British Muay Thai star ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom has made it clear that his heart belongs to ‘the art of eight limbs'.The 25-year-old brawler prefers the all-out war of competing in Muay Thai rather than other martial arts disciplines such as kickboxing or mixed martial arts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarvis has established himself as a formidable force in ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks, and his technical prowess and aggressive style makes him special.Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Jarvis explained his preference for Muay Thai over anything else.‘G-Unit’ said:&quot;Well, that's the thing. You know, I'm a Muay Thai fighter. I've done one kickboxing fight against Ricardo's brother, actually. Really enjoyed it, but I'm not a kickboxer. You know, I'm good at movement. You know, I got great elbows, I got good clinch work, I've got good sweeps and you will see all that come out to play.&quot;Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see George Jarvis do what he does best in the ONE Championship ring, and they won’t have to wait long as he goes for the gold next weekend.George Jarvis to challenge dominant champion Regian Eersel for Muay Thai belt at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis finally gets his opportunity to become a ONE world champion when he takes on pound-for-pound great ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for the coveted ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.The elite strikers go to battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this colossal showdown.