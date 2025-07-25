  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I'm not a kickboxer" - George Jarvis prefers combat in 'the art of eight limbs' above all

"I'm not a kickboxer" - George Jarvis prefers combat in 'the art of eight limbs' above all

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:19 GMT
George Jarvis (Image by ONE Championship)
George Jarvis [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Rising British Muay Thai star ‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis of the United Kingdom has made it clear that his heart belongs to ‘the art of eight limbs'.

Ad

The 25-year-old brawler prefers the all-out war of competing in Muay Thai rather than other martial arts disciplines such as kickboxing or mixed martial arts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jarvis has established himself as a formidable force in ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks, and his technical prowess and aggressive style makes him special.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Jarvis explained his preference for Muay Thai over anything else.

‘G-Unit’ said:

"Well, that's the thing. You know, I'm a Muay Thai fighter. I've done one kickboxing fight against Ricardo's brother, actually. Really enjoyed it, but I'm not a kickboxer. You know, I'm good at movement. You know, I got great elbows, I got good clinch work, I've got good sweeps and you will see all that come out to play."
Ad

Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see George Jarvis do what he does best in the ONE Championship ring, and they won’t have to wait long as he goes for the gold next weekend.

George Jarvis to challenge dominant champion Regian Eersel for Muay Thai belt at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video

‘G-Unit’ George Jarvis finally gets his opportunity to become a ONE world champion when he takes on pound-for-pound great ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for the coveted ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

The elite strikers go to battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 1, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can tune in to Amazon Prime Video for all the action live and free.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest updates on this colossal showdown.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications