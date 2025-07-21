George Jarvis details how he feels bantamweight Muay Thai title picture should play out: “More people would rather watch that”

The streaking English fighter George Jarvis has been busy carving his path in ONE Championship, but he has kept tabs on what is going on around him in the promotion. Among those he is interested in is the battle at the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.The lightweight campaigner said he would love to see fellow British fighter and former bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty get a crack at the title against current world champion Nabil Anane. He asserted that people would love to witness that match than an immediate rematch between Anane and Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.George Jarvis spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:&quot;Haggerty versus Nabil and the winner comes back to Superlek that way round. I think a lot more people would rather watch that than Superlek go back again. You know, they've fought twice already. You know, Superlek and Nabil, yeah.He further added:&quot;So, you know, I think give Haggerty the shot or give Nabil a shot against Haggerty, whatever way you want to put it, and then you know, go back and deal with Superlek after, for sure.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnane was recently elevated as the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.It came after Superlek was stripped of the world title ahead of his rematch with Anane in March at ONE 172 after missing weight and hydration in the official weigh-ins. The match still pushed through as a non-title bout with the Thai-Algerian phenom winning convincingly by decision.Haggerty, currently the bantamweight kickboxing world champion, also used to hold the division's Muay Thai belt until he lost it in September last year to Superlek. He has since expressed his intention of getting another crack at the world title he used to hold.George Jarvis thrilled for world title matchGeorge Jarvis is all pumped up for his scheduled title match next month. He considers it a grand opportunity he does not want to waste.'G-Unit' vies for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on Aug. 1 at ONE Fight Night 34 against reigning world champion Regian Eersel. It will serve as the main event of the show happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Speaking to the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis shared his thoughts on Eersel and their upcoming title clash, saying:&quot;So, I always knew he was going to cross paths, and it's a pinch-me moment that we're actually finally doing it. Not only for a fight, but you know, for the best belt or the most important belt there is in Muay Thai. So, I'm absolutely buzzing, mate.&quot;Check out what he had to say below:Entering ONE Fight Night 34, George Jarvis is riding a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming in April by decision over Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.