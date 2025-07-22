"We're working very tightly together" - George Jarvis reveals team for massive training camp for Regian Eersel fight

The British striker, George Jarvis, is going all-out to prepare for his world title duel against Regian Eersel, assembling an elite training team for his camp in Thailand.The British striker has shifted to Koh Samui's Lamai Muay Thai Camp as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career, where he'll look to claim the Surinamese warrior's ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a conversation with the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis said:&quot;That's right, yeah. So we're in Koh Samui, working with Jack very closely at the minute. He's, you know, he's the brains behind it. Always very good with, you know, the IQ terms of stuff.&quot;Jarvis hasn't abandoned his roots, however, as he's bringing his trusted UK-based team to Thailand to combine their expertise with the local knowledge at Lamai Muay Thai Camp. The Englishman continued:&quot;Obviously, I got my team from the UK - you know, my brother Paulo Da Silva, my old man John Jarvis. They were going to come out obviously, for the fight as well, a little bit before.&quot;He further added:&quot;So yeah, just game planning. You know, we're working very tightly together for this camp. You know, got some good training partners coming in, and yeah, every box is being filled.&quot;Watch the full interview here:George Jarvis on preparing for Eersel war'G-Unit's' decision to train at the same facility that has guided Haggerty to world title glory on the global stage showcases his commitment to maximizing every advantage ahead of his matchup against 'The Immortal' inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.After all, he has a tough assignment on hand come Friday, August 1.The defending king has emerged victorious 12 times from 13 appearances on the global stage, with statement knockouts scattered across his championship-winning run.The Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete has faced tricky tests ranging from southpaw athletes to knockout machines, and he should be unfazed by what George Jarvis brings to the table.That said, 'G-Unit's technical mastery and heavy combinations could trouble Eersel. The Lumpini Crawley superstar heads into this headliner showcase on a four-match winning run, which should give him the confidence needed to unseat Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post