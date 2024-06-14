“Welcome back home” - Jonathan Haggerty sets up camp in Koh Samui ahead of Denver super fight against Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty is locked in nearly four months from the biggest fight of his career.

The 'General' will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in a super fight at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, is back in Thailand and set up camp at Lamai Muay Thai Camp in Koh Samui along with his partner Kenzie Draper.

Coach Jack, one of the head trainers in the gym, shared on Instagram that Haggerty has begun his training camp in preparation for his world title defense against Superlek.

Trending

"He's back. Starting to work out the body. Jonathan Haggerty, welcome back home to Samui. 🙏🏼👑♥🇬🇧 #onechampionship"

Haggerty mostly trains at Team Underground and Knowlesy Academy whenever he's back home in the United Kingdom, but he always flies to the picturesque island of Koh Samui in Thailand to fully prepare for his fights.

The double-champ has been calling Lamai Muay Thai Camp his de facto home gym for more than a couple of fights.

Haggerty famously trained at the gym during his fight camps for his world title matches against Thai legend Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

ONE 168: Denver is ONE Championship's second major live event in the United States and will go down at Ball Arena in Denver.

Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes the bantamweight hattrick; wants a shot at Fabricio Andrade's MMA throne

Jonathan Haggerty is undoubtedly one of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship history, and he wants to make a complete sweep of the bantamweight division.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion believes he has what it takes to dethrone Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

In an interview with Sky Sports MMA Club, the British superstar said he'd immediately sign the paperwork if ONE Championship decides he'd be the next challenger to Andrade's throne.

"I mean I've said it before. ONE Championship needs to give me a 12-week notice to fight Fabricio Andrade for the MMA belt. I'm signing it. I'm signing the contract. I'm confident in myself. I've already beaten him in the stand-up and I feel his specialty in MMA is the stand-up."