ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo likes Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9's chances when he challenges for the division's world title against champion Jonathan Haggerty later this year.

'The Kicking Machine,' who is the ONE flyweight kickboxing king, will vie for a second world title when he takes on 'The General' in an all-champion clash at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. on Sept. 6.

Asked for his take on the marquee showdown during his session on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, Nico Carrillo shared that while Superlek is up against a tough challenge, there are certain aspects that should work in his favor en route to a victory.

The 'King of the North' said:

"I think the only thing Haggerty has got on Superlek is probably size. Even though I think that isn't entirely the case. Superlek made 61 kilos comfortably when he had a strength [coach] and nutritionist. So he can still make that weight really comfortbaly I think. The only thing I think, yeah, is the size."

Nico Carrillo added:

"Because in my opinion, Superlek is the best striker in the world. What he's done with Takeru [Segawa] was crazy. And in a kickboxing fight, too? He's (Takeru) one of the best kickboxers, and Superlek beat him in a kickboxing fight.

"So yeah, this fight could go either way. But the only thing I think that would side Haggerty would be his size."

Superlek was last in action in January against Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru, who he defeated by unanimous decision to retain his world title.

Meanwhile, ONE 168 will mark the second time Haggerty will defend the bantamweight Muay Thai gold after knocking out challenger Felipe Lobo back in February.

Nico Carrillo believes he should be challenging Jonathan Haggerty

While he respects what Superlek Kiatmoo9 has accomplished in ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo still believes that he should be the one challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the world title being the top contender in the bantamweight division.

The Glasgow, Scotland native moved to highlight this in an interview with the South China Morning Post earlier this year, saying:

"The rankings are there for a reason. You know what I mean? I've worked my way up the rankings one by one ... knocked them all down, so I deserve my shot."

Watch the interview below:

Nico Carrillo has won all of his three fights in ONE Championship by knockout.

He will be an interested spectator for Haggerty vs Superlek at ONE 168 on Sept. 6, with the winner he hopes to challenge thereafter.