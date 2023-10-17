“He’s a striker at heart” - Stephen Loman confident Fabricio Andrade will bring the fight to Jonathan Haggerty

While others quickly discount Fabricio Andrade’s innate striking ability, Stephen Loman believes his division’s world champion has everything it takes to bring the fire to Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a historic superfight at ONE Fight Night 16.

The pair of world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on November 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Loman, the No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, said in an interview with The MMA Superfan that Andrade will return to his striking roots when he faces Haggerty in Bangkok.

He pointed out:

“I think Andrade will do good in this match since he’ll be going back to his roots, which is his kickboxing background. He’s a striker at heart.”

Andrade is now one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, but the Brazilian star started his professional career as a kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter. ‘Wonderboy’ traveled the globe during the first half of his career, including China, and built an impressive collective record of 40-3 in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

He then arrived in ONE Championship, and has a perfect record of 6-0 (one no contest) with four knockouts and one submission. Andrade’s last outing saw him claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title with a fourth-round referee stoppage against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion but has since moved up to bantamweight after a couple of health scares.

The decision to move up to 135 pounds proved instant dividends for ‘The General’ after he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 9.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Loman's entire interview below: