  • “He’s very strong for his age” - Anatoly Malykhin says his son Leo is already exhibiting early potential for martial arts

“He’s very strong for his age” - Anatoly Malykhin says his son Leo is already exhibiting early potential for martial arts

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 22, 2025 16:36 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin with his son Leo
Anatoly Malykhin with his son Leo

Anatoly Malykhin has done just about everything in the fight game. He won belts in three divisions, headlined massive events, and built a reputation as one of the most dangerous men in MMA. But these days, some of his most rewarding moments are happening far from the spotlight.

The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion has been spending a lot more time at home with his four-year-old son, Leo. And if you’ve caught a glimpse of Malykhin’s social media lately, it’s clear that little Leo’s already following in dad’s footsteps - pads on, gloves up, and throwing strikes.

Very proudly, Malykhin told ONE Championship about how his mini-me is coming along:

“Of course, it feels good to see him getting into martial arts," he said. "He’s very strong for his age, very smart. I’m curious to see what he’ll achieve in life.”
“He’ll find his own way” - Anatoly Malykhin says he won’t force his son Leo to take up martial arts

Of course, while we joke about Leo being his dad’s mini-me, Anatoly Malykhin isn’t treating his son’s martial arts journey like a family legacy that needs to be passed down. He’s just happy Leo enjoys it right now, and if that changes, he’s happy to support him in his life choices.

"Right now, he loves his training, and if he enjoys something, I support him," Malykhin said. "He’s only 4, but I still listen to him. And if one day he tells me he doesn’t like it, I won’t force him. He’ll find his own way."

At four years old, Leo’s got time to figure out what he really loves. Malykhin’s only job, as he sees it, is to support him and lead by example.

bell-icon Manage notifications