"He's more stronger" - Nong-O admits Kongthoranee was a different animal in flyweight Muay Thai sequel

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O was true to his word of getting one back against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday evening, as he won via unanimous decision in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O avenged his previous loss to Kongthoranee last February at ONE Fight Night 28 with a close split decision. That said, the 38-year-old veteran admitted that his foe was hitting him harder this time compared to their first meeting. Nong-O told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring post-fight interview that:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because everyday, we train hard."

Check out Nong-O's interview below:

Nong-O employed a more aggressive approach during the match and targeted Kongthoranee with several body kicks and punches that left the 28-year-old contender baffled and puzzled during the majority of the match. This victory may have earned the Thai icon a spot in the division's top five rankings.

Nong-O grateful for the massive support he received for sequel against Kongthoranee

Apart from the hard work and dedication he had during this training camp, Nong-O was grateful for the support that he received from his teammates and coaches at Superbon Training Camp.

According to him, he is grateful for the support of the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and famed coach Trainer Gae for guiding him throughout the process and cornering him on fight night.

He he told Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview:

"I know he's very strong and a young boy. And he trains at PK Saenchai. I have Superbon, I have my brother Petchtanong, I have Trainer Gae. Trainers [taught] me [well]. And then, Superbon and all the team supported me today, so I won."

