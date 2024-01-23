"He’s been there, he’s done that" – Sage Northcutt sees a tough assignment in "very experienced" Shinya Aoki 

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt’s mettle will be tested to the fullest when he faces former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE 165.

However, as big of a challenge as it is, the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male standout is eager to settle things with the Japanese martial arts legend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday, January 28.

After all, nothing motivates him more than facing the biggest names in the stacked lightweight division. And that is exactly what he sees in ‘Tobikan Judan’ ahead of their hotly anticipated fight.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the multi-time karate world champion gave a full rundown on Aoki’s credentials, highlighting his experience as his biggest trump card.

Sage Northcutt said:

“I would say he's very experienced. Anybody who is an ex-champion for ONE Championship, has been a champ for ONE, that's something not everybody can do. So that's definitely a strength right there. He's been there, he's done that.”

Watch the full interview here:

While he does highly regard Aoki, that does not by any means translate into him lacking the belief of gaining an upsetting victory in Aoki’s backyard this week.

‘Super’ Sage punched his ticket into the winner’s column in May last year with a quick heel-hook finish of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10, and he will use his highlight-reel win to instill more confidence and courage heading into his third assignment under the ONE banner.

Sage Northcutt can kickstart world title dream with a big finish of Aoki at ONE 165

As much as Sage Northcutt respects what Aoki brings, the Texas native knows he has it in him to produce back-to-back triumphs on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old has been competing under the brightest spotlights since he was a kid, and facing a true legend of the sport is something that shouldn’t entirely faze him.

Sage Northcutt wants to put his name into the world title mix before Christian Lee returns to competition this year. And there’s no better statement to make than taking out a former divisional king right in enemy territory.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.