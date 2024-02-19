"He’s thinning" - Derek Brunson shares hilarious advice for Paulo Costa's "bald spot"

While the entire MMA world was fascinated by the co-main event of UFC 298, Derek Brunson had his attention averted by a minor component of the fight.

The UFC 298 three-round battle between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa did not win Fight of the Night but largely received overwhelming praise from fans and viewers on social media. However, Brunson appeared to be distracted by the Brazilian's hair while watching the fight, offering 'Borrachina' word of advice on X.

Brunson suggested that Costa could use some of his signature "secret juice on that bald spot" to promote regrowth in a comedic post. Brunson said:

"Costa needs to put some secret juice on that bald spot in his head. He's thinning"

Expand Tweet

Promoting his self-created 'secret juice' brand on social media in recent years, Costa ended up losing to Whittaker in a close decision despite nearly finishing the former champion at the end of the first round.

Though never competing against each other, Brunson and Costa were simultaneously ranked in the top 10 of the UFC middleweight division for several years. Now, both also have losses to Whittaker.

Since the loss, Costa has not responded to the suggestion of Brunson but has previously acknowledged fan recognition of his bald spot.

Paulo Costa reacts to UFC 298 loss on social media, claims he deserved a victory over Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa has always been one of the most active fighters on social media and did not even wait until morning before posting his thoughts on the UFC 298 loss to social media.

Released a couple of hours following the event's conclusion, Costa thanked his fans for their support while claiming he was pressuring and hurt Whittaker's face enough to get a win. In the post, Costa included a video of the spinning wheel kick he landed that nearly won him the fight at the end of the first round. He wrote:

"Hey mtfks you're amazing thank you all for support. During the fight I felt like I was winning pressuring him back and hurt his face but judge thought different. Anyway I'm back no injuries and next I gonna pressure even more until finish. Lov u all"

Expand Tweet

After beginning his career at 13-0 and earning a title fight, Costa has now lost three of his last four bouts, with the lone win against a now-retired Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.