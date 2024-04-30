"He's a true martial artist" - Danial Williams inspired by Liam Harrison's comeback after 'rocky' recovery from ACL tear

Thai-Australian firecracker 'Mini T' Danial Williams can't wait to witness one of his favorite fighters make a nearly improbable comeback later this year.

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to return to action in a highly anticipated comeback fight at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

Harrison will face dangerous Japanese striker Katsuki Kitano in a three-round Muay Thai contest. ONE 167 broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Williams talked about Harrison's incredible recovery from an almost career-ending injury, and the Englishman's return to ONE.

'Mini T' said:

"He's probably my favorite fighter on the roster. He's a true martial artist. So pleased to see him back out there after such a rocky road."

To be named his favorite fighter by Williams is truly an honor. Williams is one of the most liked guys in ONE Championship, not just because of his fighting style, but also because of his personality.

Danial Williams on Liam Harrison's comeback: "He's going to put on that crazy a** fights that he always does"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison hasn't seen action since blowing out his knee in a world title fight against the legendary Nong-O Hama in 2022. 'Mini T' Danial Williams, however, says fans can expect the British firecracker to be at his best when he steps onto the battlefield at ONE 167.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"What I know about Liam Harrison is that he's had a fair share of injuries in the past. But just because of this knee injury, it's not going to stop him from performing, you know. He's going to put on that crazy a** fights that he always does."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.