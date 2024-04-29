Three-sport queen Stamp backs Liam Harrison to come out on top against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

After almost two years away due to an injury, former ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison is making his much-awaited return to the world's largest martial arts organization to face up-and-coming Japanese contender Katsuki Kitano.

Harrison and Kitano will be squaring off in a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on June 7 at ONE 167, which will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Among the personalities who are excited to watch him back in action is ONE Championship's first and only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex. During her most recent interview with the South China Morning Post, she backed 'Hitman' to win his fight with Katsuki.

The reigning undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion said:

"I think Liam Harrison can handle his opponent."

Despite the long hiatus, the British combat sports superstar is looking sharp and ready, as seen in multiple videos that he posts on his official Instagram account.

His last victory in the promotion came in April 2022 at ONE: A New Tomorrow, where he TKO'ed Muangthai PK Saenchai.

On the other hand, his 27-year-old opponent is fresh off a successful debut in ONE Championship after beating Halil Kutukcu last October at ONE Friday Fights 38 via unanimous decision.

Liam Harrison joins Stamp Fairtex and other top ONE Championship stars on the ONE 167 card

Harrison is not the only top fighter who will compete on the loaded ONE 167 card on June 7. Stamp will be headlining the event against Denice Zamboanga and defending her 26-pound golden belt.

Furthermore, other world titleholders and notable names included on the card are Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, Johan Ghazali, and Itsuki Hirata.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.