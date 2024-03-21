“He’s trying his hardest not to say my name” - Scottish star Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty is ducking him

Nico Carrillo believes Jonathan Haggerty is just delaying the inevitable.

The Scottish star is the number one contender to Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne, and he believes the two-sport king's antics are a way to fend off his oncoming challenge to the world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo said Haggerty should stop calling out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade and instead put the Muay Thai throne on the line against him.

Nico Carrillo said:

"Him calling out Andrade and stuff, he's just trying his hardest not to say my name... [He's like saying] 'I'm going to speak about everybody else so that they do not let me fight Nico.' But I'm number one, so I will be next."

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, has been adamant that he wants to take a shot at Andrade's MMA throne and become ONE Championship's first simultaneous three-sport world champion.

Carrillo, however, isn't having any of Haggerty's ambitions.

'King of the North' earned his spot at the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai contenders' list after he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview below:

Nico Carrillo says he's due to challenge Jonathan Haggerty at the top

Nico Carrillo is undoubtedly one of the most lethal strikers on the planet, and he feels he's due for a shot at Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The number one bantamweight Muay Thai contender said he's paid his dues and believes he's finally set to challenge Haggerty's claim to the throne.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the 5-foot-10 Scotsman said he's done waiting on the sidelines and wants to trade leather with Haggerty in his next outing.

"I was always just patient. I clapped for them, and I knew when it was my turn it would come. And now it's my turn, and I'm going to take everything he's got."