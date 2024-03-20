Scottish striker Nico Carrillo is raring to oust two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty from his bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

The 25-year-old dynamo took over the top spot in the stacked 145-pound Muay Thai ranks after demolishing the division's long-time overlord Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year.

After paying his dues, Carrillo says he's coming for everything that Haggerty has and plans to make it his own.

"I was always just patient. I clapped for them and I knew when it was my turn, it would come. And now it's my turn and I'm going to take everything he's got," Carrillo told the South China Morning Post.

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview with the South China Morning Post:

As Jonathan Haggerty rose to the ranks of the elite last year by achieving two-sport supremacy, Carrillo quietly did his thing on the sidelines and had a remarkable run himself.

'King of the North' brutalized Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai and certainly did not disappoint on the big stage against the mighty Nong-O.

Nico Carrillo has literally bullied his way to contention, and his destructive capabilities may just equal that of 'The General'.

One thing's for sure: we'll have a guaranteed fireworks display when Carrillo and Haggerty inevitably square off in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Nico Carrillo has been eyeing gold since joining ONE

In the same interview, Nico Carrillo made it clear that he has no personal vendetta against his fellow European slugger Jonathan Haggerty.

'King of the North' simply wants to prove he's the best by becoming world champion, and 'The General' just happens to be in his way. He added:

"That's where my attention would be on. I'm not chasing out names, I'm chasing out gold. I said it as soon as I signed with the company. When I went on the mic after my first fight against Furkan Karabag, I said I've got gold on my mind. That's it."