First-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo would gladly challenge whoever occupies the division's throne. It just so happens that two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is currently the apex predator of the 145-pound ranks.

As far as the title-seeking Carrillo is concerned, the opponent doesn't matter as long as he gets that well-earned title shot.

'King of the North' made this clear in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"That's where my attention would be on. I'm not chasing out names, I'm chasing out gold. I said it as soon as I signed with the company. When I went on the mic after my first fight against Furkan Karabag, I said I've got gold on my mind. That's it."

Fans want to see an all-European showdown between UK's Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo of Scotland. These heavy hitters are on a collision course, especially after Carrillo's unprecedented rise over the last year.

After devastatingly starching Furkan Karabag and Muangthai, the 25-year-old seized the moment and slayed the division's long-time ruler, Nong-O Hama, at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December.

Haggerty, on the other hand, is coming off a successful world title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 last month. Let's hope the fighting gods hear our plea and turn this megafight into reality.

Here's Nico Carrillo's full interview with SCMP MMA:

Jonathan Haggerty recognizes Nico Carrillo as a potential threat

In a previous interview with SCMP MMA, Jonathan Haggerty talked about the possibility of facing Nico Carrillo.

'The General', who's never been shy of criticizing his opponents, actually admitted the Scottish slugger could give him some problems. Haggerty said:

“I feel like he's a weight bully as well, you know. I feel like he will be the toughest test. Well, I'm not too sure because I've stopped most people but yeah we could say he could be the toughest test yeah for sure."