"He's not wrong at all" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's take on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier recently shared his take on a possible fight between featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and current 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Poirier's observations have generated considerable buzz among MMA fans, who are curious to see how these two top fighters would compare.

With a string of consecutive victories that highlights his grappling skills and developing striking abilities, Makhachev has secured his position as the UFC lightweight champion. He has also been vocal about his two-division aspirations.

Meanwhile, Topuria has shown his power and technical skill set, leading many to anticipate a compelling fight should he advance to the lightweight division.

Poirier stressed Topuria's ability to defend against Makhachev's takedowns, stating that if the Spaniard could prevent being dragged down, his superior boxing and punching power could pose significant challenges for Makhachev.

He concluded by noting:

"If Topuria does connect, he can put anybody out."

Fans have expressed a range of opinions in response to Poirier's analysis. One supporter agreed:

"He's not wrong at all."

Others commented:

"I agree with Dustin. It won't be easy, but Topuria knows that. Also, even though there is going to be a size disadvantage, the reach advantage for Islam is very slim. So yeah, there is a great puncher's chance if Topuria connects."

"Belal and Islam both KO Topuria in the first fkn round."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans flocked to the comment section to voice their point of views on Dustin Poirier's take on the possible Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria bout [Screenshot Courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Dricus Du Plessis' efforts to surpass Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones in the UFC P4P rankings has been so far unsuccessful

Dricus du Plessis’ ongoing quest to break into the top of the UFC P4P rankings and surpass legends like Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones has so far yielded little success. Despite his successful title defense at UFC 312, du Plessis is yet to come close to the No. 1 position.

In an interview with ESPN MMA ahead of UFC 312, Du Plessis laid bare his ultimate ambition:

"I also want to go up and get another belt. And ultimately I want to be seen as the greatest fighter to ever walk this Earth. That is my ultimate goal and that is what keeps me going no matter what you achieve.”

Du Plessis’ performances, while impressive, have yet to create the seismic shift in the rankings required to outshine Makhachev and Jones.

Following UFC 312, the South African has risen by one spot to No. 6.

