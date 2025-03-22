"He's not wrong," "Delusion" - Fans divided after Leon Edwards compares his striking skills to those of Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria among others

Leon Edwards recently claimed that he is a far superior striker compared to most active fighters in the UFC. The former welterweight champion is set to headline UFC London this weekend at The O2 Arena in England, where he will face Sean Brady.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, Edwards sat down for an interview with ESPN UK, where he was asked to compare his striking skills to those of elite fighters such as Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, and Israel Adesanya, among others. Confident in his abilities, 'Rocky' boldly ranked himself above everyone on that list.

Check out Leon Edwards' video below:

However, Edwards’ assertion that he is the best striker in the UFC largely failed to resonate with MMA fans. Many responded by dismissing the 33-year-old Jamaican-born Brit's claim, arguing that he is far from reality.

One fan wrote:

"Delusional."

Another wrote:

"He's not wrong, his wrestling is the problem."

Another commented:

"I understand that, you've got to be your own happiness."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments from @ESPNUK on X.

'Rocky' last competed at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad, relinquishing his 170-pound title in the process.

Edwards currently boasts a UFC record of 14-3 with one no-contest, including four finishes, while the rest of his victories have come by decision.

Leon Edwards draws parallels between Sean Brady and his past opponents

Leon Edwards was initially slated to clash with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London. However, the promotion later adjusted its plans, replacing Maddalena with Sean Brady and rescheduling the Australian contender for a welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 on May 10.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, 'Rocky' addressed the opponent switch, noting that while he was initially preparing for a striker, he will now be facing a wrestler in Brady.

Despite the tactical adjustment, Edwards confidently said that he has enjoyed significant success against opponents with a similar fighting style:

"From my point of view, it's a f**king sick fight. Great strikers. Also more seasoned with the grappling part of it, but it's still a good matchup, and then Sean came along. Another, like I said, style I'm used to. [It's] what I've been training for for the last how many years. It's the same. [Kamaru] Usman, Colby [Covington], Belal [Muhammad], they're all similar to Sean, and it's a style that me and the team are used to, and it was easier to plan for."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (1:47):

