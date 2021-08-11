"He said he's coming for me" - Sean O'Malley reveals messages sent to him by UFC lightweight Bobby Green

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley has recently revealed that there is some genuine animosity between him and Bobby 'King' Green.

Speaking on the 150th episode of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch recounted the recent UFC 265 card. When discussing the featured preliminary bout between Bobby Green and Rafael Fiziev, an unprompted O'Malley remarked that:

"I don't think Bobby Green likes me. He messaged me and he said he's coming for me."

The reason behind the animosity between Sean O'Malley and Bobby Green

According to Sean O'Malley, he had reacted to Bobby Green insinuating that the UFC were not giving him the toughest opponents available by discrediting Green's social media following. This led to the direct message threats that O'Malley had earlier alluded to. He stated that:

"I think initially, he commentated on the UFC that they were giving me easy fights. He was talking s*** and I commented: "Get fifty thousand followers." And then he messaged me and said I'm coming for you... He's lucky he didn't see me in six or he would have slapped us or something. So, that's cool. Like dude, why can't we be friends."

Could Sean O'Malley and Bobby Green ever face off in the UFC octagon?

It seems very unlikely that Sean O'Malley and Bobby Green will ever share the cage in a professional capacity with each other. Theoretically, O'Malley would likely be comfortable competing at featherweight, and would possibly be able to make it all the way up to 155lbs. He is five feet eleven inches tall, which is more than the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

He has previously alluded to the fact that he technically could hit 155lbs, but would be at a severe disadvantage due to the weight advantage his opponents would have over him.

Possibly Bobby Green could meet him at 145lbs but there seems to be little benefit to either man's career for them to face off against one another at the moment. Sean O'Malley is on the cusp of breaking into the bantamweight division's top 15 whilst Bobby Green is coming off a fight of the night performance against Fiziev.

UFC 265: Green v Fiziev

Edited by Jack Cunningham