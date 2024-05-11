"He seemed to forget all that I did for him" - Liam Harrison explains the root of his beef with fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom has a bone to pick with countryman, two-sport world titleholder 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

They once spoke very highly of each other, but Harrison says Haggerty did a complete one-eighty, and it left a bad taste in his mouth.

Haggerty had called out Harrison to fight and threw out a little bit of trash talk toward 'Hitman', which the 38-year-old says was done in poor taste.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison shared his thoughts on Haggerty and the reason why he's so upset at the two-belt king.

'Hitman' said:

"I always knew that he [Jonathan Haggerty] was going to reach the top and he was going to be a superstar, which he is now. But as soon as he got there, then he seemed to forget all that [I did for him] and he started talking about me and trash talking and all this. And the fact he keeps calling me out to fight."

Harrison says he did not appreciate the hostility Haggerty was showing, and that he believes success had gotten to The General's head.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison returns to action against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Veteran fighter 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is all but ready to resume his legendary career and return to the ONE Championship Circle. In just a few weeks' time, the 38-year-old will get to do just that.

Harrison is set to lock horns with Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a Muay Thai contest at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.