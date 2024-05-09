Martial arts icon Liam Harrison says he’s been motivated by British fighters’ success today: “I get a lot of inspiration”

Veteran martial artist Liam Harrison is motivated and inspired by the success that fellow British fighters are enjoying currently. He wants to have a piece of it as he makes his return to action next month.

'Hitman' will plunge back into competition at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will battle Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

It will mark nearly two years since he last saw action in ONE Championship before a knee injury sidelined him.

In an interview with Fight Energy Films, the 38-year-old Leeds native said as he gears up for his long-awaited return, he is drawing inspiration from the success his fellow British fighters are having of late, particularly two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty, saying:

"I get a lot of inspiration from a lot of British fighters. Obviously me and Haggerty have had a little bit of beef recently, but even then, when I still watch him, and I watch him fight, I'm going like, 'F***ing hell, the kid's good,' you know.

"You know what I mean? I always wish for anyone to do well, I'm not jealous anymore or anything, that just gets you nowhere. Just live your life, just be nice."

Check out what he had to say below:

Liam Harrison was last in action in August 2022 when he vied for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. His bid, however, was cut short when he injured his knee in the opening round of their title clash and was not able to continue.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga is available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison looks to make it a return to remember at ONE 167

For the long journey it took for him to return to action, Liam Harrison vows to put up an exciting performance at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand.

The Bad Company standout will battle Japanese Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash, ending nearly two years of being on the sidelines because of injury.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Harrison shared his mindset for his comeback fight, highlighting the need for him to be the 'Hitman' that fans have come to know.

He said:

"It's been a hard road back getting to here, mentally and physically, just trying to get me sent back for my body to feel how it felt before. Because people don't pay money to watch me fight and watch some watered-down sh**ty old version of itself. People want the 'Hitman'."

Prior to getting injured and sidelined for an extended period of time, Liam Harrison won back-to-back matches, both by knockout in the opening round.