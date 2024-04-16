Liam Harrison eager to put his weapons to the test against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Veteran British Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison has been putting in the work for his long-awaited return to competition and cannot wait to put to test the results of it.

'Hitman' makes a comeback from a nearly two-year hiatus because of a knee injury at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against Japanese star Katsuki Kitano in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

It will be his first fight back since last competing in August 2022 when he injured his knee in the first round of his title clash with now-former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

While he was away recuperating, Liam Harrison said he also took the opportunity to work on certain facets of his game in preparation for his eventual return.

He shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

"I was working a lot on my explosivity, my strength, my power, and stuff with my S&C coaches. So yeah, I'm looking forward to getting in there and putting all that back to test in a proper fight."

Watch the interview below:

Liam Harrison has been part of ONE Championship since 2018 and is widely considered as one of the more explosive and entertaining fighters in the promotion.

Meanwhile, looking to frustrate the 38-year-old Englishman at ONE 167 is Kitano, 27, who was a winner by unanimous decision in his promotional debut back in October.

ONE 167 is available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Liam Harrison looks to put on a show in comeback fight at ONE 167

Apart from making it a winning return to action at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 in Thailand, Liam Harrison is looking to put on a show for fight fans long awaiting his comeback.

The British striker has worked his way back from knee injury, which took him nearly two years to complete. He now wants to make it a return worth the while not only for himself but also for those who will trek to the Impact Arena to witness him compete again.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"It's been a hard road back getting to here, mentally and physically, just trying to get me sent back for my body to feel how it felt before. Because people don't pay money to watch some watered-down sh*tty old version of itself. People want the 'Hitman'."

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between reigning world champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga.

