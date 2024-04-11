“It’s going to be my job to keep Kitano under manners” – Liam Harrison weighs in on Bangkok banger vs. Katsuki Kitano

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison is out to get a statement victory when he returns to action in June after spending nearly two years on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

'Hitman' makes his long-awaited comeback at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be going up against Katsuki Kitano of Japan in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 38-year-old Bad Company standout said for his scheduled return fight he wants to show that he is still capable of competing at a high level against the best fighters in the game.

Liam Harrison said:

"It's going to be my job to keep Kitano under manners and show that I've still got what it takes to hang with the guys in ONE Championship."

Liam Harrison was last in action in August 2022 in a title clash against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately, his bid was cut short when he injured his knee during the fight and was unable to continue, forcing him to take a defeat by TKO.

At ONE 167, he is up against Kitano, who is out to chalk up another win after his unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut back in October over Dutch fighter Halil Kutukcu.

North American fans can catch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on June 7.

Liam Harrison says he can beat two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty even at this stage of his career

While no longer a spring chicken, Liam Harrison believes he still has it in him to beat two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty if ever they battle.

The 38-year-old Muay Thai fighter said he has the fitting game plan and the needed tools to present a foil to the streaking British fighter, who holds both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Harrison shared in a recent interview on the MMA Club Podcast via Sky Sports:

"Do I think I can still beat him [Haggerty] up even at my age? Yes. It's a 50/50 fight now. But I think Harrison in his prime, the Liam Harrison will blast him cold in a bit. I still have the game plan and tools to beat him. 100 percent."

Harrison is set to make his return to action after a 20-month hiatus because of a knee injury at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 in Thailand.

Poll : Who will win between Liam Harrison and Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167? Liam Harrison Katsuki Kitano 0 votes View Discussion