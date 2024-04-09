“Super happy the Hitman is back” - Fans hyped for Liam Harrison’s epic return from knee injury

ONE Championship fans are thrilled to see that the 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is on his way back to the Circle.

After 22 months on the shelf following a brutal knee injury suffered in his lone world title opportunity against Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison will return on June 7 when the promotion presents ONE 167, live from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Hitman” is BACK. UK legend Liam Harrison makes his highly anticipated return to ONE on June 7 to take on Japan's Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai scrap!"

Fans on social media shared their excitement over Harrison's long-awaited comeback, lighting up the comments on Instagram by writing:

Liam Harrison faces a tough test in his return to the Circle at ONE 167

Liam Harrison will have a tough test waiting for him when he steps back onto martial arts' biggest global stage. Welcoming the 'Hitman' back is 27-year-old Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano.

With 25 career wins to his credit, including a unanimous decision victory over Halil Kutukcu in his ONE Championship debut last year, Kitano has all the makings of a star in the art of eight limbs.

However, Harrison will go into the bout with a huge advantage when it comes to experience, having fought nearly four times more than this ONE 167 opponent. That could prove to be the difference-maker when Harrison returns to action.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. Primetime on Friday, June 7.

