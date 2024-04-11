"I live in his head rent-free" - Liam Harrison says "disrespectful" Jonathan Haggerty can't stop yapping about him

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty won't let bygones be bygones anytime soon.

The pair of fiery English strikers reignited their war of words after separate appearances on the UK's premier sports channel, Sky Sports.

Haggerty, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, went on the record and again expressed his desire to knock out Harrison in a potential Brit vs. Brit megafight.

'Hitman,' of course, is not the type to turn the other cheek and lambasted 'The General' with a furious response.

The fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender said on the Sky Sports MMA Club Podcast:

"Show some respect for a start. I've knocked out more elite-level fighters than he's even had fights. It's like I live in his head rent-free because he won't shut up about fighting me."

Needless to say, these two don't like each other. However, as much as the 38-year-old Liam Harrison would love to challenge Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai crown, he conceded age is not on his side.

Plus, 'Hitman' just recovered from a gnarly ACL injury and admits he won't be at his best against the red-hot Haggerty.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 167

After several setbacks with his recovery, Liam Harrison's much-awaited return finally has a date.

The Bad Company affiliate's comeback trail begins at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video against Japan's Katsuki Kitano on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

As he nears his forties, Harrison admits he's on his last legs and only has a couple more fights left before sailing into the sunset. For now, let's all enjoy 'Hitman's return to Circle, and witness what he does best.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on July 7 free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

