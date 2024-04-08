“How about he grows a pair” - UK Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison challenges Jonathan Haggerty to face in-prime Nico Carrillo

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison fired back at two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty's scathing comments.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion alluded that Harrison would be an easier fight than the younger Nico Carrillo.

Harrison, who is never one to back down, quickly shot back at Haggerty on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

'Hitman' practically told Haggerty to shut up and fight someone in his prime like Carrillo, the number one contender to 'The General's' bantamweight Muay Thai throne. He took to X and wrote:

"Haggerty on Sky Sports telling me to grow a pair 😫 literally knocked out more elite-level guys than he's even had fights. How about he grows a pair and fights someone in their prime the same age like Nico? Best wins have been against a 37-year-old Nong-O [Hama] and and 37yr Sam-A [Gaiyaghadao]. Smug prick."

There's no doubt that Haggerty and Harrison are two of the best strikers from the United Kingdom, and the pair have been jawing at each other for almost a year now.

Liam Harrison, however, has made it clear that he is about to leave the sport and would gladly head into retirement if he feels his body is not up to the task anymore.

Nevertheless, the multi-time world champion stressed he would've been a problem if Haggerty faced him in his prime.

Liam Harrison is set for an epic return at ONE 167

Liam Harrison's long-awaited return to action finally got a definite date.

The 38-year-old will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai match at ONE 167 on June 7, US primetime, at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Harrison posted the details of his return fight on Instagram:

"The return 🐺 Bangkok 8th June Impact Arena @onechampionship. CAN NOT WAIT. #muaythai #onechampionship."

Harrison has been out of action since 2022 when he suffered a nasty knee injury in his world title challenge against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

