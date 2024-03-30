“You fight like you got rabies” - Liam Harrison flaunts collection of highlight KOs ahead of impending return to action

Longtime MMA commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan once told Liam Harrison that he fights like he's "got rabies." The 'Hitman' plans to bring that same energy as he closes in on his highly anticipated return to ONE Championship later this year.

"More Ridiculous Rabies Shenanigans coming to a screen near you very soon," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

It's been almost two years since fight fans saw Liam Harrison step inside the Circle for his first ONE world title opportunity against Thai legend and then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Mere minutes into the match, Nong-O uncorked a vicious leg kick that sent Harrison crashing to the canvas and unable to answer the referee's count.

Five months later, Harrison underwent surgery. He's been fighting his way back ever since.

No official announcements have been made, but Harrison revealed that he has already signed on the dotted line for the first of two massive return fights.

"Contract signed for the first of 2 big fights," he wrote on X.

Liam Harrison earns the admiration of ONE Championship fans

Making his promotional debut in 2018, the multiple-time Muay Thai world champion immediately earned the respect of fans for his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting that delivered a memorable fight, even if he didn't walk away with the win.

After suffering back-to-back losses upon entry into ONE Championship, Harrison turned the corner at ONE: A New Tomorrow, securing a highlight-reel-worthy finish against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud. He followed that up with perhaps the greatest comeback in Muay Thai history at ONE 156. After being knocked down twice, the 'Hitman' stormed back, scoring a TKO victory against 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Who would you like to see Liam Harrison square off with when he steps back inside the Circle for his first fight since August 2022?