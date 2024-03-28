“Scary s***” - Fans expect absolute fireworks from British icon Liam Harrison in impending return to action in ONE Championship

As Liam Harrison begins his first fight camp in nearly two years, ONE Championship fans expect fireworks to fly when he makes his long-awaited return to the Circle.

In August 2022, Harrison went down in the opening minutes of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash with then-world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Five months later, the 'Hitman' underwent surgery to repair his damaged knee and spent the entirety of the year rehabbing.

The 38-year-old fan favorite is feeling better than ever and has just kickstarted a 10-week fight camp ahead of a highly anticipated comeback.

"Fight camp underway …let’s see how sharp we can get in the next 10 weeks," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

ONE Championship fans were thrilled to see Harrison in top form and looking sharp in the gym, writing in the comments:

"LET'S GO CHAMP"

"Incredible combos — scary sh*t"

"Damn champ looking sharp. Seems like the knee is brand new"

"Absolute top class. Pure inspiration this bloke"

"Mannn, Liam gets some demons sometimes"

Liam Harrison believes you have to go the extra mile if you want to make it to the top

After learning the extent of his injury and going through surgery, Liam Harrison contemplated retiring from the sport altogether. After all, what more does he have to prove after capturing multiple world titles and nearly 100 career victories?

Well, the ONE world championship for starters, but more importantly, Harrison chose to return because he knew he still had something left to give to the sport of Muay Thai.

And no matter how difficult it was to get up and train every day with a surgically repaired knee, he did it because the 'Hitman' knows if you want to get to the top, you have to put in the work.

"You're going to have to work for it," Harrison wrote on social media. "And those people who are working and those people who are just grinding, they are going the extra hour, doing the extra mile, they're the ones that are going to be at the top."

Are you excited to see Liam Harrison step back inside the Circle later this year?