"You've got to go for it" - Liam Harrison details his mindset every time he steps between the ropes

For ONE Championship star Liam Harrison, there are many struggles that fighters must be willing to go through to find success.

At 38 years old, the Muay Thai veteran has fought in many wars over his career, Harrison has seen himself in the winner's circle 90 times, with 50 of them coming via TKO or knockout.

However, he has also faced many difficulties along the way, particularly with injuries, but he has quite a remarkable mindset, which he happily shared on Instagram:

"You can sit around and wait for stuff to happen or you can get out there and make things happen and that is massively important in any walk of life. It doesn't matter who you are or what you do. You've got to get after it. You've got to chase it.

'Hitman' continued:

"You've got to make it happen yourself because nothing is going to get gifted to you. You're going to have to work for it. And those people who are working and those people who are just grinding, they are going the extra hour, doing the extra mile, they're the ones that are going to be at the top. "

Liam Harrison raring for retirement run

The former WBC Muay Thai World Champion knows that his fighting career is nearing its end, but he has no plans to let it end so easily.

After dealing with injuries, Harrison has been hinting at his impending return to the ONE Circle via social media. Many ONE Championship fans are excited for it to happen soon.

Though it remains to be seen when his return will take place, Harrison has previously pointed out the legendary Seksan Or Kwanmuang as his ideal foe.