Liam Harrison "looking forward to adding more big names" to his list of memorable career barnburners

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison looks forward to continuing where he left off in ONE Championship and adding more big names to his hitlist.

The 38-year-old veteran still has enough juice in his legs to fight the best bantamweights in his division. For Harrison, the mission to become a ONE world champion has never changed. He looks forward to joining the bantamweight pool once again and prove that he's ready for another shot at the world title.

Reminiscing about the best fights he's ever had in Muay Thai, Harrison wrote the following message to his fans on Instagram this week:

"So many good memories...looking forward to adding a few more big names to this list...got a few more fights lined up with a few more big names ready to get added to the list...watch this space #muaythai #fighterslife #martialarts."

Liam Harrison is perhaps a couple of fights away from getting the chance to fight for gold once again.

His first world title opportunity against Nong-O Hama came knocking after his "miraculous" comeback victory over Muay Thai legend Muangthai at ONE 165.

The two superstars started their world title bout well. They looked poised for a five-round war. But what ended up happening instead was something they both never anticipated.

Harrison's leg gave out after absorbing a series of Nong-O's calf kicks. The referee called a stop to the bout in the first round when Harrison couldn't get back to his feet.

SInce that injury, Harrison hasn't had a single fight througout 2023. But he's back again, waiting for his next phonecall.

"I deserve way better than this" - Liam Harrison laments unfortunate end to Nong-O fight

Indeed, Liam Harrison's unfortunate end to his ONE bantamweight world title bout with Nong-O was a difficult scene to watch.

Harrison had fought a long list of Muay Thai legends like Saenchai, Muangthai, and Bennoui, to face the former pound-for-pound striker in one of the greatest martial arts platforms in the world.

The crushing end to their world title bout probably hurt more than the injury itself.

Recapping those moments, 'Hitman' remembered feeling disenfranchised by the Muay Thai Gods after having worked so hard to get there. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Harrison said:

"Can't describe how f*cking frustrated I am ... all that hard work for my knee to go in round 1. Honestly feel like after years of hard work I've put in I deserve way better than this. Don't just feel sorry myself but the crowd the fans and Nong-O all deserved better than this too."

