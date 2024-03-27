"Fight camp underway" - British superstar Liam Harrison looks sharp as ever to start off training camp for looming return

Returning to peak fighting condition is the main goal for any fighter dealing with an injury and ONE Championship star Liam Harrison is out to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank.

The Muay Thai veteran has been shunted off two ONE cards for the better part of the past year due to a multitude of injuries, with his most recent one being a knee injury that prevented him from fighting John Lineker this past January at ONE Fight Night 18.

Now two months removed from the knee injury, 'Hitman' appears more determined than ever to enthrall fans with his one-shot knockout power that has given him so many accolades through the years.

Harrison is not yet scheduled to compete on a ONE fight card just yet, but if his recent social media post is of any indication, he could very well be on one before the middle of the year.

The Bad Company fighter shared on Instagram his recovery progress and the following to say:

"Fight camp underway... Let's see how sharp we can get in the next 10 weeks"

How Liam Harrison has used social media to help aspiring fighters

At 38 years old, Harrison's career is close to its end and while some would keep their secrets to themselves, he is more than happy to share his insights through social media.

From having the right mindset when entering a fight to how he developed into having one of the largest gas tanks in the game, many can learn from his advice.

The Englishman has been in a handful of wars throughout his career and though he might be a bit past his prime, discounting his chances at a victory would be unwise.