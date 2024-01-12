The training it takes to become a pro combat sports athlete is nearly unthinkable for the average human being, but what they go through to evolve into elite-level athletes sometimes needs seeing before believing because of how intense it gets.

English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison knows it all too well after crafting a career that dates back to 1999 and has been facing the best fighters worldwide, which eventually led him to join ONE Championship in 2018.

At age 38, the Bad Company product has been doing his best to fend off Father Time and go for one more marquee bout before the No. 4-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star inevitably calls it a career.

“The Hitman” shared on his Instagram account a few snippets of his training, and user @brad_walker90 asked him about his training methods:

“Is that how you get your cardio with pad intensity? Or do you do sprints and things as well?”

Harrison responded:

“Pad intensity yes but also do high intensity work outs on the ski ergs, watt bikes and assault bikes twice a week too.”

The curious user then said:

“Cheers man 🙏 Running hurts my knees these days 😂”

Which prompted Harrison to make a surprising reveal:

“[I’ve] not ran for about 6 years"

What lies ahead for Liam Harrison?

While there is interest for the English star to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai or kickboxing world championship, Harrison believes his window has closed.

However, that has not kept him from declaring that he would have utterly wrecked “The General” if he was still in his prime years.

In that same vein, though, Harrison shared that he is gearing up for his own retirement and will be at peace with it when the time comes.