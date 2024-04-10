Liam Harrison shuts down any ideas of him fighting two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty as he nears retirement

If you're holding out hope to see an all-UK clash between Liam Harrison and reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty, I'm afraid we've got some bad news.

After nearly two years on the shelf following a devastating knee injury suffered against Thai legend Nong-O Hama, the 'Hitman' will return to the circle on Friday, June 7 for a bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano.

The news of Harrison's imminent return immediately had fans fantasizing about what matchups could be in store and if the one-time ONE world title challenger makes one more run before laying down his gloves for good.

Unfortunately, one of the fights fans want to see most will likely never happen. Taking to Instagram, Liam Harrison squashed hope of seeing him go toe-to-toe with Jonathan Haggerty, writing:

"1. Will me and Haggerty fight prob not. 2. Should it be in my interest at my age .. prob not."

Instead, Harrison will put his focus on the task at hand — taking out a 25-win veteran in his long-awaited comeback at ONE 167 inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

With Jonathan Haggerty off the table, Liam Harrison has the perfect opponent in mind for his final fight

While we may never see Liam Harrison throw hands with Jonathan Haggerty in the 'art of eight limbs', there are still plenty of epic matchups waiting for the 'Hitman'. One that appears to be on Harrison's radar is a clash with Thai sensation Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Harrison suggested that 'The Man Who Yields To Know One' would make a perfect final opponent for his legendary combat sports career.

“I think what we can make for the fans and what we could make for like possibly my last fight, I think it'll be just a really good way to bow in a blaze of glory," Harrison said of a fight with Seksan. "Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be ridiculous. So I think it’ll be a good one.”

The four-time Muay Thai world champion has looked spectacular since making his ONE Championship debut in 2023, going 8-1 with all eight of his victories coming within a calendar year.

Would you like to see Liam Harrison close out his career against the 201-win veteran?

