Muay Thai icon Seksan reveals the secret to his remarkable longevity

Muay Thai icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang will face Japan's Yutaro Asahi in a three-round contest at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. The bout will be the Thai legend's 281st pro bout - a career stat that is quite unbelievable given that he's just 35 years old.

While it's not uncommon for Thai fighters to have this many fights in their careers, not a lot can match Seksan's activity at the highest level of the sport. Just last year alone, the Thai star notched eight fights - all wins. This might be the most number of fights (and wins) anybody had in ONE Championship in a single calendar year.

On the secret to his longevity, the Thai fighter told ONE:

“The trick is taking care of yourself, training hard, and having a supportive family, which includes my sons, wife, and parents.”

Simple recipe, but it undoubtedly works. Not a lot of people credit emotional stability to a fighter's overall health, and having a good family and set friends to support you can take care of that.

Seksan provides assessment of ONE Friday Fights 58 opponent, Yutaro Asahi

Ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58, the Thai icon provided some insights and observations on his upcoming opponent, Japan's Yutaro Asahi:

“I watched his fight videos, and I think he has great combinations and slick movement.”

Asahi, who will be making his ONE debut on April 5, is on a four-fight winning streak, fought under Japanese kickboxing promotion RISE. Asahi, presumably more used to kickboxing rules that ban kick-catching, loves throwing his Southpaw roundhouse kick against orthodox fighters.

It would be interesting to see him throw his roundhouse against the orthodox Seksan, who might utilize Muay Thai rules and catch those kicks coming in. This should be an interesting bout.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com)