“I’ll try to knock him out” - Thai legend Seksan wants nothing but a finish against Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58

Seksan Or Kwanmuang does not intend to have a long night when he faces Japanese ace Yutaro Asahi.

The Thai legend will face Asahi in a 142-pound catchweight match on the stacked ONE Friday Fights 58 card on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Seksan admitted that while he's slower than Asahi, he still has a variety of weapons to put away the promotional newcomer.

He said:

"I know that I'm slower than him. But I will try to use my elbows a lot. I'll try to knock him out quickly."

Seksan is regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of his generation, and 'The Man Who Yields To No One' has carved up a legendary career record of 201-74-8.

The striking icon is a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship and already held multiple Muay Thai world titles before he signed with the promotion in 2023.

Although he was on the verge of retiring more than a year ago, the new challenge of fighting under the ONE Championship banner pulled Seksan back into competing to possibly add to his already storied career.

Seksan remains British icon Liam Harrison's dream opponent

Seksan won't ever find a shortage of opponents in ONE Championship, and one fighter who's called for a fight against him multiple times is British legend Liam Harrison.

The multi-time world champion hasn't been shy in his plans to hang up the gloves, and he believes Seksan would be the perfect opponent in his final professional match.

In an interview with The City Life Project, the Leeds native said he's fought the best fighters across multiple generations but he's yet to share the ring with the one legend he's contemporaries with:

"I think so, I fought all the legends from this era. I fought all of them. He agreed to it as well."

It's still unclear whether or not Seksan and Harrison will trade shots, but it's a match that both fighters want and a fight fans would surely put fans on the edge of their seats.

See the full interview below: