Fan favorite Seksan says goal is to "provide the most entertainment" each time he fights

The phoenix-like rise from Seksan in 2023 was nothing short of remarkable as he went undefeated throughout the entire year.

Having been on the verge of hanging up the gloves for good, the 35-year-old veteran was brought into the ONE Championship fold in order to write one last chapter.

With eight fights and eights wins last year, it has been impossible for the fan-favorite fighter to walk away from doing what he does best.

Watching a legend of the game who is always all-action when he fights is never going to get old for the fans whilst he is still competitive.

Seksan himself echoed that same sentiment in a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return at ONE Friday Fights 58:

"I will only feel pressure when I find that my performances are not entertaining enough. My goal is to do my best in the ring and provide the most entertainment for Thai fans and fans around the world."

Seksan looks to pick up where he left off at ONE Friday Fights 58

His retirement tour has already been pushed back a year by his success in ONE Championship and Seksan is continuing to keep that going.

On April 5, he will return to Lumpinee Stadium for his first fight of 2024, in which he will take on Japan's Yutaro Asahi.

With his relentless fighting style that earned him a six-figure contract from ONE Championship, this Indian summer in his career has been an incredible spectacle to watch.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' has always been a cult favorite, but after what he did last year, he is getting the recognition he deserves as a fighter that fans cannot afford to miss each time he steps in the ring.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asian primetime on April 5. The full event is free to watch on ONE Championship's digital platforms.