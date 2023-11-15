Seksan says getting 200th career win in a ONE Championship fight made it even more special: “I’m very honored”

Muay Thai sensation Seksan Or Kwanmuang is a bonafide action star and has built a cult following of sorts due to his exciting performances in ONE Championship. A ONE Friday Fights alum, Seksan has put together some incredible fights over the past year or so, delighting fans with his all-action fighting style.

With one of the greatest nicknames in combat sports history, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ is unbeaten in the world’s largest martial arts organization, with seven explosive victories.

Most recently, the 34-year-old Thai veteran made his ONE Championship main roster debut, battering Algeria’s Karim Bennoui to a pulp at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

Seksan took home a wide unanimous decision victory after three rounds of thrilling action.

At the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video post-fight press conference, Seksan addressed the media and thanked the fans for his 200th professional victory.

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ said:

“Thank you for congratulating me, I am very happy to be able to win my 200th win of my career here in ONE Championship. I’m very honored. I would love to thank everyone who has always supported me and I promise to always do my best and put on the best shows for you guys. Thank you very much.”

What’s next for Seksan? Expect the Thai superstar to be back in the ONE Championship ring sooner rather than later and try to take the head off of any man who stands across him.

Whatever is next for the 34-year-old, fans will surely tune in to one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports today.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.