Despite fierce TKO win, Seksan wants to run it back with Sean Clancy: “He still had enough energy to keep going”

Seksan Or Kwanmuang, better known by his catchy fight name ‘The Man Who Yields To No One,’ is weighing up his options on the global stage of ONE Championship after a first successful outing on the promotion’s Fight Night series last Friday, November 3.

The Thai heavy-hitter continued his magical run of victories versus Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16, and he’s eager to taste the feeling of competing under the brightest spotlight again.

While there are plenty of competitors he can face next, the Thai preferably wants a familiar foe he beat earlier this year, Irish striker Sean Clancy.

Seksan wants to run it back with the latter only because he believes the ‘Clubber’ deserves another chance to run it back due to – what he thinks was – an early stoppage when they crossed paths at ONE Friday Fights 14 this past April.

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 16 post-fight press conference, the 34-year-old said:

“If possible, I would like to get a rematch with Sean Clancy, the opponent who I had in ONE Lumpinee. Because he got an elbow, and he got a TKO, but for me, I feel like he still had enough energy to keep going. If possible, I would like to fight him.”

Watch the interview here:

The Or Kwanmuang affiliate has competed for a record seven times this year, producing one triumph after another on his way to another statement performance inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

Moreover, each one of his fights has been an absolute barnburner, and the Nakhon Si Thammarat native will certainly pack that high-octane style once more should he be granted a rematch against Clancy or anyone else that is willing to test ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’s’ firepower.

North American fans with an active subscription can relive Seksan’s win over Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.