Liam Harrison eyes Pongsiri and Seksan in potential fights: “Just really good fighters innit?”

Liam Harrison has a date for his return, and there are two contenders he’d like to take on upon his comeback appearance.

The Brit striker, who revealed he will fight again in October 2023, endured extended time on the sidelines after sustaining multiple injuries to his knee during his unsuccessful bid at the bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

But being the warrior he is, the eight-time Muay Thai world champion fought his way back into fitness ahead of schedule.

Already incorporating his kicks into his cardio and boxing sessions, the ‘Hitman’ is dreaming of coming back better than ever against two fellow world champions, Pongsiri PK Saenchai or Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

In an interview posted on his YouTube Channel, Liam Harrison said:

“Just really good fighters, innit? Around my weight at the minute. I'd like to get in there with Pongsiri, Seksan, a couple of ones that I think my style would be amazing against [them].”

Watch the interview here:

Pongsiri and Seksan have put in some ridiculous performances at ONE Friday Fights, ONE Championship’s weekly installment inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, this year.

The latter has amassed four wins from as many appearances, while the PK Seanchai representative has been on a roll of three back-to-back victories.

After all, they say iron sharpens iron and a collision between Liam Harrison and either man – who share a similar style – will be an esteemed fight between two out-and-out strikers.