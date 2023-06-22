Liam Harrison sees some ‘vulnerabilities’ in Seksan’s style 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang’s run of three successive victories could end this week, per ONE Championship superstar Liam Harrison.

The former takes on Birmingham-based firecracker Nathan Bendon in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium tomorrow, June 23.

During a recent episode of The Kickin’ It With Liam Harrison podcast, the man himself exchanged a couple of views alongside Bendon on his upcoming foe.

While Bendon told ‘Hitman’ he sees a threat or two about the Thai’s style, Harrison said Seksan’s style shouldn’t trouble the debutant. He added that there are a lot of flaws that his fellow countryman can pounce on when their fight gets underway.

He said:

“Although he’s been involved in some mad fights, and he’s won, and he’s got bonuses, you must’ve seen some vulnerabilities in there. He’s been caught. He’s been rocked. He’s been there.”

‘Hitman’ certainly knows a thing or two about breaking down fight styles and separating the good from the bad, having spent more than two decades at the pinnacle of the sport.

And as good or experienced as Seksan is, Liam Harrison expects the Englishman to produce the goods and halt the Thai’s streak of wins.

Their catchweight contest will takeoff just before the co-main event flyweight Muay Thai tussle between debutant Nabil Anane and ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The card in its entirety will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this Friday, June 23.

