Liam Harrison details one the most harrowing and botched injuries of his career

Liam Harrison described a horrific injury he suffered earlier in his fighting career.

Harrison is a prime example of a fighter who has seen it all. Before signing with ONE Championship, the Leeds native had over 100 Muay Thai/kickboxing bouts worldwide, collecting intriguing stories he frequently shares.

The 37-year-old recently shared an Instagram post showing videos and pictures of a nasty injury he once endured. The situation was detailed in the caption:

“Absolute disaster of a fight even tho I won…was winning comfortably then mid way through round 2 I split my shin down to the bone, wasn’t the first time it had happened so just kept using it and split it again down to the bone In round 3…round 4 started left kicking and then that shin split also down to the bone, worst thing was I had fought on one championship 5 weeks previous and knocked someone out in 4oz gloves and my left hand was fucked so I couldn’t even let my hands go …round 5 just decided to stay evasive and move my head (2nd clip) to protect my lead and win on pts.”

Liam Harrison continued explaining what happened by saying:

“After the fights the medics butchered me badly and 2 weeks later had to go back the hospital as when shin was infected and have all the glue and scabs and sh*t pulled and scraped out of it (last clip) which was an horrendous experience…good times 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018, losing against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. After a second consecutive loss, Harrison moved from featherweight to bantamweight, which ended up being a smart move.

The Leeds native secured back-to-back knockout wins to earn a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022. Unfortunately for Harrison, then-world champion Nong-O Hama wouldn’t be denied, leading to a first-round loss for the world title challenger. ‘Hitman’ suffered a severe injury against Nong-O, leading to a lengthy recovery. He plans to make his ONE return later this year.

Liam Harrison hopes to secure another bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against the new reigning king, Jonathan Haggerty. 'The General' dethroned Nong-O with a shocking first-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 9.

