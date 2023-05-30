Liam Harrison itching to get back in the Circle after lengthy recovery

Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter that likes to take a day off.

If he isn’t preparing for a fight inside the ONE circle or ring, ‘The Hitman’ can still be found sharpening his weapons in the gym or training his teammates and the next generation of strikers from the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately for ‘The Hitman’, he has been forced to take some time off due to an injury he suffered in his last fight.

After producing a comeback for the ages against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156, Harrison challenged then-bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

However, despite showing a strong output against the longtime king, he was on the receiving end of some thumping leg kicks from Nong-O, one that eventually led him to the leg injury that has kept him out of action so far.

Anyone who follows the former world championship contender on Instagram will know that this has not been a relaxing period for Liam Harrison. The Brit has done everything he possibly can to stay active without putting stress on his injured leg.

Following Jonathan Haggerty’s incredible finish of Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9, the itch to compete has become even stronger for Harrison.

On his Instagram page, which regularly features some great technique breakdowns, Harrison posted this message accompanied by a highlight reel of leg kicks:

“Can not wait to get back In there and sling some Tony Yeboah specials about … not long now ⏰”

With the potential of an all-British dream fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in England on the cards, the ‘Hitman’ is eager to start ramping up his work before the opportunity falls on his door.

