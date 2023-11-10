“I’m happy I was able to win” – Seksan pleased to overcome ‘tough’ Karim Bennoui despite last-minute change

Nothing can disrupt Seksan Or Kwanmuang’s stellar run of form in ONE Championship, not even a last-minute change of opponent just four days before his latest victory at ONE Fight Night 16.

The Thai striking veteran was scheduled to meet Johan Estupinan in his Prime Video debut last Friday, November 3, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, an undisclosed matter forced the 21-year-old Colombian out of their 140-pound Muay Thai affair.

As a result, ISKA kickboxing world champion Karim Bennoui took up the challenge and went to war with Seksan in a three-round contest that left fans inside the arena on the edge of their seats.

Although the Algerian failed to leave the ring with his hand raised, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ gave him props for making it a grueling war until the final bell.

Speaking on the last-minute adjustment and his foe at the post-fight press conference, Seksan said:

“Yes, it was a bit difficult for me to make adjustments. Because, as you know, it’s a bit of short notice. I also watched some of his previous fights, and he seemed to be a very tough fighter. Today, he was tough, and I’m happy I was able to win."

Watch the presser here:

Whether it was Estupinan or Bennoui on fight night, there’s every reason to believe the Or Kwanmuang martial artist would have yielded another majestic win to extend his undefeated streak under the ONE banner, which moved up to 7-0 with his victory last week.

Besides, as his nickname suggests, the 34-year-old isn’t ready to feel the bitter taste of defeat with ambitions to become a ONE world champion on his radar.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.