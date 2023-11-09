Muay Thai legend Seksan says ONE strikers are ‘elite and very superior’ compared to the rest of the competition

Iconic Muay Thai superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang has traded blows with arguably the best strikers in the world over the course of his storied career.

While ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ has pretty much seen it all, he’s still left in awe by the amount of world-class strikers employed under the ONE banner.

Speaking to ONE Championship shortly after dispatching Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 last week, Seksan echoed Chatri Sityodtong’s earlier sentiments about the level of talent in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

According to the 34-year-old master of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, ONE Championship strikers can more than hold their own against superstars from other promotions.

“Yes, I absolutely agree with what Chatri said. I feel like the strikers in ONE are elite and very superior, they have really good skills, so I think it’s the truth that we all have to accept that we really have good fighters.”

Seksan, who recorded his 200th career win and seventh straight in ONE, is certainly on point with his assumptions.

The promotion’s champions in the striking arts like Rodtang, Superlek, Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai, and Regian Eersel, among others, have proven time and time again that they are the cream of the crop.

Even ONE’s MMA division is littered with killers who can shut the lights out in an instant, including Stamp, Fabricio Andrade, and Anatoly Malykhin.

Meanwhile, Seksan is also becoming a household name in Western parts of the globe following his stellar Prime Video debut.

The Thai destroyer has ravaged everyone in his path as of late and should get himself a shot against a ranked opponent soon.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.