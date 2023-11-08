“It has been a very good year” - Legendary Seksan says he’s in the best shape of his life after historic 200th win

Seksan Or Kwanmuang is easily one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters to have ever lived, and the 34-year-old star believes the 2023 calendar year might just be the best one of his illustrious career.

The Thai legend recently captured his 200th career win when he battered Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In his post-fight press conference, Seksan said he feels he’s at the peak of his powers, and rightfully so.

He said:

“Yes, this has been the best year in my career, and I would like to thank both the ONE Championship team, and also my team for supporting me. It has been a very good year.”

‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ is a four-time Muay Thai world champion and captured gold for Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC Muay Thai. After stacking his resume up, Seksan decided to sign with ONE Championship in 2023.

Right from his first fight with the promotion, Seksan showed the global stage why he’s one of the most feared strikers on the planet.

Seksan made his debut under the ONE Championship banner with a split decision win in an instant classic with the young Tyson Harrison at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January.

He’s since compiled a perfect record of 7-0 in the promotion, the last of which was his US primetime debut on Prime Video.

Seksan was in his element and dominated Bennoui for the entire three rounds, earning him the clear unanimous decision win in his hometown of Bangkok.

It’s unclear whether or not Seksan will figure in an unprecedented eighth fight this year, but the man has shown incredible resilience to damage that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he fights in the next Amazon card.