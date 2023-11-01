Banger alert: Sinsamut and Seksan receive new opponents for ONE Fight Night 16 

There have been some changes involving Sinsamut Klinee and Seksan Or Kwanmuang on the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 card, which emanates live inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the last-minute adjustments, fans are guaranteed to be in for a more electrifying night of martial arts action when this 10-fight bill gets underway this Friday, November 3.

Former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut, who was scheduled to take on Brit striking sensation Liam Nolan, will now collide with WBC Muay Thai world champion Mouhcine Chafi in a battle that remains a pivotal lightweight showdown.

With a 31-5-2 professional resume, a gallery of knockouts, and a five-bout winning streak, the Morrocan-Spanish international will look to throw it down inside the iconic venue and leave with an upset at the expense of the Thai hero.

The multi-time world champion hopes to instantly establish himself among the upper echelons of the division and position himself as a challenger to divisional king Regian Eersel.

Despite his accolades, ‘The Assassin’ cannot take things lightly against Sinsamut, who thrives against elite fighters in barnburner fights.

The Pattaya-born dynamo holds a 100 percent finishing rate on the ONE roster against the likes of Nieky Holzken, Liam Nolan, and Victor Teixeira.

His only defeats under the promotional spotlight have come to Eersel, and he hopes to use this match as a stepping stone to book a trilogy versus the Dutch-Surinamese machine.

Another Thai hoping to make a statement upon his return is Seksan. The striking veteran faces ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Karim Bennoui in a 140-pound catchweight contest after Johan Estupinan was forced out of their tie.

After six successive victories on ONE Friday Fights, the 34-year-old veteran is fired up to continue his success on the grandest stage of martial arts.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.