Seksan on competing at ONE Championship having almost quit Muay Thai: “It still feels surreal”

Just twelve months ago, striking superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang was thinking about hanging up his gloves for good.

Despite being 34 years old with multiple world championship titles, stadium belts, and elite victories over the best in the business, opportunities were hard to come by for the Thai fighter.

Of course, all that changed when ONE Championship came calling and offered the veteran of almost 300 fights a chance to ply his trade on the global stage.

Since then, life has changed for the better, so much so that the lifelong martial artist believes 2023 has been his best year as a professional martial artist.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his triumph over Karim Bennoui, Seksan recapped his breakout year under the ONE banner and admitted that this all still feels like nothing but a dream.

He said:

“To me, it still feels surreal, competing in ONE Championship, I didn’t expect it. Before ONE Lumpinee, I almost quit being a Muay Thai fighter. And then I joined ONE Lumpinee, and now that I’m with ONE Championship, I’m really proud of myself. It’s very surreal.”

Not only has he taken his chance with open arms, but the Thai striking veteran has done so in some style since the turn of the year.

Already competing a record seven times this year, all his victories since his debut at ONE Friday Fights 1 have been achieved through sheer grit and determination.

The sky seems to be the limit for the Or Kwanmuang affiliate right now, and he hopes to maintain his positive momentum until he earns a chance to compete for ONE gold someday.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive Seksan’s epic win over Bennoui and the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card via replay.