Fan-favorite Seksan fantasizes opportunity to fight in the US: “That would be one of my dreams”

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Seksan Or Kwanmuang hopes to one day take his skills on the road, competing in the United States and other countries around the world.

‘The Man Who Yields to No One’ has taken ONE Championship by storm since the turn of the year, scoring seven straight wins since making his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Seksan earned his 200th career victory with a win over Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Speaking with members of the press following the event, Seksan shared his dream to one day fight in America and travel the world while competing inside the Circle.

“Yes, I would love to maybe go fight in the US or in other countries that would be one of my dreams,” Seksan said at the post-fight press conference. “But for the next opponent, I’m not sure. It’s actually up to ONE Championship, up to my promoter, anyone I can face 140 pounds.”

Earning six wins in eight months, Seksan successfully fought his way onto his first Prime Video events, and once again he impressed against the aforementioned Karim Bennoui.

“Yes, this has been the best year in my career, and I would like to thank both the ONE Championship team, and also my team for supporting me,” Seksan added. “It has been a very good year.”

With ONE scheduled to host four on-ground events in the United States in 2024, one would suspect that a fighter as exciting as Seksan will make his way onto at least one of those cards in the coming year.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.