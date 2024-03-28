Seksan expects Yutaro Asahi to come guns blazing at ONE Friday Fights 58: "He plans to wage war on me"

There aren't many competitors in the world that would willingly sign up to engage in a war with Seksan Or Kwanmuang given his reputation.

Unfortunately for many of his opponents, the choice gets made from them once 'The Man Who Yields To No One' starts to push the pace inside the ring.

The Thai veteran believes that his upcoming opponent, Yutaro Asahi, is going to try and meet fire with fire when they clash at ONE Friday Fights 58.

This suits the fan favorite well, and given his current winning streak under the ONE Championship banner, he has reason to be confident in his ability to come out the other side on top.

Seksan told ONE Championship that his opponent will try to take the fight to him and for that, he is more than happy to oblige:

"I think he plans to wage war on me. He wants to go toe-to-toe with me. He won't give in easily."

Seksan is never going to back down from a fight

The late career renaissance of Seksan has been absolutely incredible to watch play out in ONE Championship.

Having contemplated retirement, his time to kick his feet up was postponed after he signed with ONE Championship and was given the opportunity to compete regularly on the Friday Fights series.

His winning streak at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is something to behold and he will once again look to add to that on April 5.

Asahi may have intentions to try and match his opponent's ferocity inside the ring but there aren't many that can say that and then deliver when the first bell rings.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5. Catch all the action on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.