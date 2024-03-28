"Another tough job for me" - Muay Thai veteran Seksan expects a rough day at the office vs Yutaro Asahi

Seksan Or Kwanmuang looks set to continue his hellish winning streak when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship next Friday, but the Muay Thai veteran refuses to underestimate his foe's credentials in their 142-pound catchweight contest.

'The Man Who Yields To No One' opens his 2024 account against Japanese newcomer Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58, which is set to go down inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

On the back of a perfect 8-0 run across ONE Championship's Friday Fights and Fight Night cards last year, the 35-year-old striking icon is a clear favorite heading into this three-round affair. However, he does not entirely agree that his past success would automatically equate to another victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Seksan said:

"I can't underestimate him because I know every fighter that ONE sends to me are all elite level. This fight will be another tough job for me."

While 'The Man Who Yields To No One' may view Asahi as one of the best in the game today, Seksan is — if anything – is cut from the same cloth.

The four-time Muay Thai world champion has produced one striking clinic after another inside the ONE Circle, from his quickfire knockout of Sean Clancy to his three-round wars against Amir Naseri and River Daz.

The veteran has seen it all throughout his time at the top of the striking world, and it'll be hard to deny that this fight against Asahi on April 5 could be another similar affair.

Seksan breaks down Asahi's weakness ahead of Lumpinee Stadium showdown

Seksan may have reversed some praise for his upcoming foe. That does not mean he does not see any crack within Asahi's armor, though.

The 35-year-old, who bagged a six-figure contract from ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 29, had this to say in the same interview with the promotion:

"He still lacks some Muay Thai skills. He's not good in close combat. I believe I'll have a huge advantage in this area because I can use every Muay Thai weapon."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com. Check your local listing for more details.